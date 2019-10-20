RM750 special payment for Kedah civil servants, says MB

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the Kedah PH government proposed a special payment of RM750 to all its civil servants. — Picture by Choo Choy May

ALOR SETAR, Oct 20 — The Kedah Pakatan Harapan (PH) government while tabling the 2020 state budget today, proposed a special payment of RM750 to all its civil servants.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir when tabling the budget at the Wisma Darul Aman here, said the payment of the special assistance would be made in December.

“This special payment is in honour of the services and contributions of state civil servants who carry out their duties with utmost trust and dedication,” he said.

He said more than 6,000 civil servants, both permanent and contract staff, would benefit from the special allocation of RM5 million.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz said in line with the growth of the digital economy and the rapid growth of telecommunications, the state government would improve the quality of its delivery system and governance.

He said among the state government’s agenda was to streamline the management and monitoring of revenue collection.

“Everyone is also asked to take steps to reduce operating costs through the practice of digitising the services,” he said. — Bernama