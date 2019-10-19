Landslide causes road closure at Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands

A landslide that occurred early today caused a 100-metre northbound stretch of Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands Road to be closed to all vehicles. — Picture via Twitter/Response Team

IPOH, Oct 19 ― A 100-metre northbound stretch of Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands rRad is closed to all vehicles due to a landslide that occurred early today.

Perak Public Utilities and Infrastructure, Agriculture and Plantation Committee chairman Abdul Yunus Jamahri said repair work on slopes along the road would begin this Monday.

“Work instructions have been issued to Pintas Utama Sdn Bhd (PUSB) for the repair work using the 'Terramesh wall and backfill' methods,” he said in a statement here.

He advised motorists to be careful at the stretch as the number of vehicles going up to Cameron Highlands would increase over the weekend. — Bernama