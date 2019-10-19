Dzulkefly: Health Ministry ready for floods in Kelantan

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad delivers his keynote address during the launch of the National Environmental Health Action Plan 2019 in Putrajaya September 24, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA BARU, Oct 19 — The Health Ministry is prepared to face the eventuality of floods in Kelantan, the state which is often hit by floods, especially during the monsoon season.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said several discussions on the matter had been made at the cabinet level.

“From experience, every 10 years, there’ll be a big flood. We have made the necessary preparations, both in terms of assets and facilities,” he told reporters after opening the 21st Islamic Medical Association of Malaysia (IMAM) Annual Scientific Conference: Healthcare in The Digital Era here today.

Also present were IMAM president Dr Jeffrey Abu Hassan and State Health director Dr Zaini Hussin.

Meanwhile, Zaini said the department had held meetings with other state and federal government departments and agencies in Kelantan to coordinate preparations should flood hit the state.

“We have instructed hospitals and health clinics to make preparations, in terms of logistics, manpower and to look into other needs in the event of a flood... If the need arises, we will freeze the leave of the health staff,” he added. — Bernama