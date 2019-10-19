CM: Penang first waterfront expected to be opened in first quarter of 2021

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the waterfront is located on 53.05 hectares of the Gurney foreshore reclamation project, Gurney Wharf. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 19 — Penang’s first waterfront is expected to be opened to the public in the first quarter of 2021.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the waterfront is located on 53.05 hectares of the Gurney foreshore reclamation project, Gurney Wharf.

He said Tanjung Pinang Development Sdn Bhd (TPD) will hand over the land to the state government by September 2020. So far, the state has received 15 hectares of the land.

“We had promised to create a park on the land. We will sign an agreement with the consultants and tenders will be called for the physical work (to be carried out) phase by phase,” he said.

He added that the state government estimated that the public will be able to enjoy the first phase of Penang’s waterfront after 18 months.

“I think in June or July, we will start the contract,” he said in a press conference here today.

Chow added that the walking and cycling tracks had already been built and the state was currently working on the landscaping and grass planting. — Bernama