Roof collapses onto Sarawak school canteen

The collapsed canteen roof of SK Siol Kandis Kanan in Kuching October 18, 2019. — Picture courtesy of the state Fire and Rescue Dept

KUCHING, Oct 18 — The roof of the canteen at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Siol Kandis Kanan here completely collapsed this afternoon, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesman said.

No teachers or students were present then.

The spokesman said school headmaster Ismail Ibrahim reported the collapse at about 12.50pm.

“Luckily, there was no loss of life or anyone trapped under the debris,” the spokesman said.

He said the power supply to the canteen had been disconnected as a precaution.

He added the Kuching district education office and school have barred activities at the canteen for a month.

The spokesman also said an official letter was sent to the state Public Works Department to conduct checks on the canteen and school building.

The school has 875 pupils, 50 teachers and eight support staff.