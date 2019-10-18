Price of RON97 up one sen, RON95, diesel unchanged Oct 19-25

Customers are seen at a petrol station in Puchong Permai December 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The retail price of RON97 petrol will be higher by one sen per litre at RM2.68 while the prices of RON95 petrol and diesel will remain the same, at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre respectively, effective tomorrow until October 25.

The Finance Ministry in a statement today said with the retention of the retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel, the estimated petroleum subsidy that the government would have to bear for the period October 19 to 25 was RM123.81 million.

It said based on the calculation according to the Automatic Pricing Mechanism, the retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel for the period should actually be RM2.38 and RM2.31 per litre, respectively.

“This shows an increase from last week of the retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel which were then RM2.37 and RM2.27 per litre, respectively,” it said. — Bernama