PKNS employee killed in Turkey to be buried tomorrow in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM, Oct 18 — The body of Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) former employee Azalan Miswan who was involved in an accident in Turkey on Wednesday is expected to arrive tomorrow evening to be buried at the Section 21 Cemetery here.

PKNS said in a statement today that Azalan’s body was taken to the Malaysian Embassy in Ankara at about 2am local time to be bathed, shrouded and funeral prayers being performed before being flown to Istanbul.

“Arrangements to bring the body back to Istanbul have been made in Istanbul. The remains to be accompanied by his widow and children are expected to depart tomorrow at about 1.30am Turkish time and expected to arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) tomorrow at 6.30pm Malaysia time.

“The remains will be taken to Surau An Nur Section 20 for burial and is expected to be buried after Isyak, prayers,” according to the statement.

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement yesterday saying that one Malaysian was killed while 10 others were injured in a bus accident involving 35 PKNS personnel in Afyonkarahisar, Turkey.

The accident happened at about 11.35am on Wednesday when the local bus ferrying a group of Malaysians on their way from Pamukkale to Cappadocia was involved in a crash. — Bernama