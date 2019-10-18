Malaysian man, Vietnamese girlfriend acquitted of drug trafficking in Penang

The couple were acquitted and discharged on two counts of drug trafficking, which provides the death sentence upon conviction, by the Penang High Court today. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 18 — A pair of lovebirds breathed a sigh of relief after they were acquitted and discharged on two counts of drug trafficking, which provides the death sentence upon conviction, by the High Court here today.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh ordered the release of Malaysian Lim Beng Hock, 51, and his Vietnamese lover, Nguyen Thi Mong Tien, in her 30s, after finding the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the two accused at the end of the prosecution’s case.

On the first count, they were jointly charged with trafficking in 3.2781kg of heroin at Condominium N Park, Jalan Batu Uban, Batu Uban here at 12.05am on July 31, 2015.

They were also jointly charged with trafficking in 1.03511kg of methamphetamine at the same time, place and date.

Lawyers Hussaini Abdul Rashid and Benjamin Tan Yi Bin represented the couple, while the prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Irwan Suainbon. — Bernama