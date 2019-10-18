Hearing to transfer Abdul Azeez’s case to High Court on Nov 28

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 16, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The High Court today set November 28 to hear the prosecution’s application for transfer the case of Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim who is facing three corruption charges and nine charges of money laundering from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

The matter was announced by deputy public prosecutor Aslinda Ahad after the case management in chambers before deputy registrar Mahyudin Mohmad Som.

“The prosecution also filed a similar application in the case of Abdul Azeez’s brother Datuk Abdul Latif. Both applications will be heard before High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali,” she said.

Counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik represented Abdul Azeez, 52, and Abdul Latif, 61.

On January 16, Abdul Azeez pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to accepting bribes totalling RM5.2 million, in connection with road projects in Perak and Kedah, and nine counts of money laundering, involving nearly RM140 million.

On corruption charges, Abdul Azeez allegedly committed the offences at the CIMB Bank, UAB Tower branch, No. 6, Jalan Tun Perak here on December 8, 2010 and at Affin Bank Berhad, J-03-G, Block J, Setiawalk, Persiaran Wawasan, Pusat Bandar Puchong, Petaling, Selangor on June 13, 2017 and April 10, 2018.

On charges of money laundering, he allegedly committed the offences around Klang Valley between March 8, 2010 and August 30, 2018.

The three charges are framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 while the nine charges, under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Illegal Activities Act 2001.

Meanwhile, Abdul Latif stands accused of two charges of abetting Abdul Azeez who allegedly received RM4 million in cash from one Mohammad Redzuan as gratification to help Syarikat Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd secure a road project through limited tender from the Works Ministry.

The project involved the Pantai Baru Coastal Expressway: Upgrading Works of Federal Road FT005 (Teluk Intan to Kampung Lekir, Perak) worth RM644,480,000.

Both offences were allegedly committed at Affin Bank Berhad, J-03-G, Block J, Setiawalk, Persiaran Wawasan, Pusat Bandar Puchong, Petaling, Selangor between June 13, 2017 and April 10, 2018.

The charges are under Section 16(a)(A) and Section 28(1)(c) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama