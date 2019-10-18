Hearing for Rosmah’s application to check seized items set for Nov 29

File photo of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arriving at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 10, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The High Court here has fixed November 29 for hearing of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s application to obtain and physically inspect photographs and items seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from the premises owned by OBYU Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Among the items seized on May 17, 2018 were 11,990 units of jewellery, 401 wristwatches and 16 units of wristwatch accessories, 234 units of eyewear and 306 handbags, as well as cash amounting to RM114,164,393.44 in various denominations that were seized on January 31, 2019.

A property in Kuala Lumpur was also seized on November 1, 2018.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah set the date at the case management today during which the prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Fatnin Yusof, and Rosmah, by counsel Iskandar Shah Ibrahim.

The court ordered the parties to file their respective affidavits within one week before the hearing date.

Earlier, Iskandar Shah told the court that his client filed the application as she was a third party with interest in the items.

“At the earlier proceeding (September 3), we were present in court as third party to claim properties seized by MACC,” he said. — Bernama