Flood evacuation centre opens in Tanjung Malim

IPOH, Oct 18 — A total of 21 people from four families in Kampung Trolak Pekan, Tanjung Malim, have been moved to a temporary evacuation centre after their homes were hit by flash floods early today.

According to a spokesman of the Muallim Disaster Management Committee, as of 6am, all the flood victims have been placed at the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Trolak Pekan evacuation centre.

“We were informed of the flood at about 1am before we evacuated the flood victims comprising five men, eight women, six boys and two girls,” he said.

The evacuation operations involved the Civil Defence Force, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Royal Malaysia Force, Social Welfare Department and the Village Community Management Council.

Meanwhile, in Sungai Siput, the evacuation centre at the Kampung Tok Sirat Community Hall had 49 evacuees from 12 families. ― Bernama