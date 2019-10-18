Federal govt recovers RM9,560.96 of 1MDB-linked funds from Sabah LDP

A man walks past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, February 27, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — RM9,560.96 of RM509,560.96 seized from Sabah Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) following the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal will return to the federal government’s coffers following a consent judgment today.

According to LDP’s lawyer Datuk Jagjit Singh Bant Singh, the party earlier submitted a representation to the prosecution for settlement, which was accepted by the latter.

“Sabah LDP as respondent and the prosecution as applicant agreed that RM9,560.96 of the money belonged to the Malaysian government while the balance of RM500,000 be returned to LDP with interest,” he told reporters after a forfeiture proceeding before High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah today.

During the proceeding, deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission told the court that the prosecution had accepted the representation from the respondent on the terms agreed to by both sides.

“I request for a consent order to be recorded according to the terms agreed,” she asked of the court.

The judge subsequently recorded the consent judgement, although the terms of settlement were not disclosed to the open court.

According to the consent judgement draft, the prosecution agreed to duly lift the seizure of movable property order upon recovering the RM9,560.96 from RM509,560.96 in a current account that was frozen on June 29, 2018.

LDP president Chin Su Phin told reporters after the proceeding that he was satisfied with the RM500,000 that was to be returned to the party. — Bernama