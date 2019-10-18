Court: No third party makes claim on more than RM2m seized from Pahang Umno

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Farah Yasmin Salleh said the prosecution had gazetted a notice last September 10 for third parties to appear in court today to claim the property. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 ― No interested third party appeared before the High Court here today to claim the RM2,479,300.18 linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) that was seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from Pahang Umno.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Farah Yasmin Salleh said the prosecution had gazetted a notice last September 10 for third parties to appear in court today to claim the property.

Since no one appeared in court to claim it, she requested a date to submit the written submission.

The matter came up for case management before judge Rozana Ali Yusof and also present was lawyer Mohd Shukri Ahmad Mansor, representing Pahang Umno.

The court then set November 18 for both parties to file their written submission and Dec 6 to hear the government's application to forfeit the property. ― Bernama