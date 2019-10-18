Cops say anger the motive behind gruesome double murder in Melaka

A policeman carries a bag believed to contain a dismembered body part in Kampung Ladang Krubong, Melaka October 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 18 — Anger is believed to be the motive that drove a murder suspect to kill two family members to the point of dismembering their body parts which were found near the bushes in Kampung Ladang, Krubong here on October 10.

Melaka deputy police chief Datuk Shahrul Laili Masduki said preliminary investigations revealed that issues raised by the female victim who was the suspect’s wife had angered him.

He said the suspect had been remanded for seven more days until October 25, adding that the investigation paper into the case was now 98 per cent complete and would soon be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.

He was speaking to reporters after the opening of a Taska (nursery) at the Melaka Police Contingent Headquarters here today. The event was was officiated by Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Hannah Yeoh.

Shahrul Laili added that the police were also likely to call the suspect’s family in Singapore to assist in further investigations.

He said they were also awaiting results of the suspect’s urine test and the two deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test results of the two victims before their identities could be confirmed.

Melaka Police Chief Datuk Mat Kasim Karim, was reported to have said that the suspect was detained by the Singaporean authorities on October 11.

He was later handed over to Malaysian police to assist in the investigations. — Bernama