Perak exco: Normal to appoint road works concessionaire without tender

Syed Razif Syed Rabii, a PPBM member from Lumut division, speaks to reporters in Ipoh October 16, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 17 — The appointment of the concessionaire undertaking road works in Perak with a budget from the Malaysian Road Record Information System (MARRIS), was done without tender, as is the case with the Public Works Department’s (PWD) appointment of such entities.

Announcing this today, state Communications, Multimedia, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), and Information Committee chairman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim said the appointment of the concessionaire, Syarikat Puncak Emas Infra Sdn Bhd, as of August 1 this year, without a tender, was not a new matter.

The PWD’s fee schedule was used as guidance by the state when setting contractual prices which were also based on modification works needed, he said, in a statement issued today, adding that as a check and balance measure, section secretaries at local authorities were appointed as enforcement officers for road works, while other officers at local authorities were appointed to monitor such works.

Hasnul Zulkarnain also said that in reference to works undertaken at project sites, the concessionaire served as a manager which would hire only local contractors and suppliers who were registered with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) — so far, about 150 contractors had been hired to undertake various road works in accordance with specified work scopes.

The state executive councillor was responding to allegations raised at a press conference yesterday by Bersatu Lumut division member Razif Syed Rabii that the concessionaire appointed by the state in connection with the MARRIS budget, was involved in corruption and that the latter had lodged a report on the matter with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on September 17.

In his statement today, Hasnul Zulkarnain said the appointment of the concessionaire was undertaken by state authorities through a State Executive Council Meeting held on June 19, and it was in accordance with procedures and criteria set by the state government.

He added that the concessionaire was registered with the Finance Ministry and possessed expertise in civil engineering and construction, among others. — Bernama