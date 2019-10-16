Muhyiddin: Pakatan to make Tanjung Piai pick in coming week

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives to officiate National Registration Day at the National Registration Department in Putrajaya October 16, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 16 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will finalise its Tanjung Piai by-election candidate by next week, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

Muhyiddin, who is also Johor PH chairman, said an official announcement event will be held to introduce the candidate to the constituents then.

“Insha’allah we will field a suitable and good candidate for Tanjung Piai,” he said after officiating the National Registration Day here.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election was triggered after incumbent, Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, died of heart complications on September 21.

Dr Farid, who was a former deputy minister and Tanjung Piai Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy chief, won the seat in the last general election by defeating Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng from MCA and Nordin Othman from PAS.

The by-election’s Nomination Day has been set for November 2, with early voting falling on November 12 and voting on November 16.