Bids for ‘BQB’ series vehicle number plates to start Oct 25

RTD director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said RTD expected an increase in bids for the BQB vehicle registration number series compared to the BQA series that were opened earlier. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SHAH ALAM, Oct 15 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) is aiming to raise up to RM1 million worth of bids for vehicle registration number series of BQB 1 to BQB 9999 when the bidding session opens from October 25 to 29.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said RTD expected an increase in bids for the BQB vehicle registration number series compared to the BQA series that were opened earlier.

“The bidding can be accessed through the online bidding system (JPJeBid) for five days from 12am on October 25 to 11.59pm on October 29. The results of the bidding will be announced on October 30,” he told a media conference here today.

He said there were four categories in the JPJeBid system, with the minimum bid for the category with the most valuable numbers at RM20,000, followed by RM3,000 for attractive numbers, RM800 for popular numbers and RM300 for normal numbers.

Payments could only be made via local credit or debit cards and buyers have to pay a service fee of RM10 for each bid, he said.

He said each individual was allowed to make bids for a maximum of three registration plates, while companies were allowed a maximum of five registration plates.

Bidding is open to Malaysian citizens and permanent residents aged 18 and above, and registered companies.

“However, individuals or companies without MySikap IDs are required to register in advance at any state RTD offices and branches except at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC),” he said.

To date, Perak recorded the highest sale figures for the bidding at RM3.38 million for “ALL” vehicle registration number series.

In another development, he said RTD would auction 246 clone vehicles in the second series of public auctions from October 30 to 31 at the Dewan Teratai, Section 19 here, with the bid starting as low as RM1,300 and any interested party would have to buy the RM100 auction book at the Selangor RTD from tomorrow until October 25. — Bernama