Report on roll out of 5G in final phase, Gobind tells Dewan Rakyat

Gobind said his ministry through MCMC will study the report first before bringing it to the Cabinet. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The National 5G Task Force is now in the final phase of completing its report on the implementation of 5G before submitting it to the government within the fourth quarter (October-December) of this year.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said his ministry through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will study the report first before bringing it to the Cabinet.

“We will study the report before bringing it to the Cabinet to enable 5G implementation to be at the best level,” he said during the Question-and-Answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Teh Kok Lim (PH-Taiping) who wanted the know the ministry’s plans and readiness to implement 5G broadband technology.

Besides engagement sessions, Gobind said the ministry though MCMC had also undertaken 5G Malaysia Demonstration Projects (5GDP) aimed at facilitating, building and spurring development of cases utilising 5G that have potential in the real environment and on a wider context to expand the 5G ecosystem. — Bernama