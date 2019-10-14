Guan Eng denies asking police to stop investigations into DAP arrests over LTTE links

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters after the ‘Budget 2020 Forum’ in Kuala Lumpur October 14, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today denied asking the police to stop their investigations into DAP leaders suspected of having links with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

When asked by reporters to clarify his alleged statement, Lim said he had never issued one in the first place.

“Please read my statement. Don’t distort my statement. Have you read my statement?

“What I said, clearly, of course in my capacity as DAP secretary-general, was we were unhappy with these arrests but I never asked the police to stop investigating.

“When did I ever said that?” he said during a press conference after attending the Budget 2020 Forum at the St Regis Kuala Lumpur here.

Last Sunday, Bukit Aman’s Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) Deputy Commissioner Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay contradicted Lim on further DAP arrests over LTTE links.

Ayob said he was unclear if anyone else gave Lim such an assurance or if the latter came to the conclusion personally.

He stressed, however, that investigations would continue without fear or favour.

Lim reportedly said he was informed that no other DAP leaders were among those still to be arrested in the case.

“I was also informed that while more people will be arrested for alleged links to LTTE, no more leaders or wakil rakyat from DAP will be targeted,” Lim said in his statement.

When pressed further later on exactly what was said in the statement, Lim replied that his statement may turn out untrue if he was advised wrongly.

“I mentioned wakil rakyat, isn’t it? If that is not true, then I have been advised wrongly lah,” he said.

Pointing out the utmost clarity in his statement, Lim again reiterated that he never asked the police to stop their investigations.

“Read my statement again and then come and ask me in Parliament. Otherwise, you are not doing justice to what I have said,” he added.

On Thursday, the police confirmed Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaren and Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan were among five people arrested on suspicion of supporting the LTTE.

The LTTE was a separatist group that had been active in Sri Lanka until it was officially defeated in 2009. It has been classified as a terrorist group by 32 countries including Malaysia, which did so in 2014.

Since last week, police have detained 12 people in a crackdown against LTTE-linked organisations and individuals.