Police to deploy over 1,700 men for Tanjung Piai poll

PONTIAN, Oct 13 — A total of 1,710 police personnel will be deployed to maintain public order and security during the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election, said Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din.

He said the police will be tasked with securing the various polling channels and centres, as well as maintaining safety on nomination day and also during the polls.

“The police have divided the entire operation into three phases, with the first phase on nomination day, the second during the campaign period and the third phase on polling day.

“Police will also monitor cybercrime offences during the by-election period,” said Mohd Kamarudin after announcing police preparations for the upcoming Tanjung Piai by-election at the Pontian district police headquarters here today.

Mohd Kamarudin said out of the Johor contingent deployment, 241 will be officers.

He said the Johor police contingent will also receive assistance from other states in the form of 845 personnel including 93 officers.

“Police will be guided by the existing standard operating procedure based on the previous general election,” said Mohd Kamarudin, adding that police will ensure that all political parties and their supporters adhere to the law.

On police reports lodged related to the Tanjung Piai by-election, Mohd Kamarudin said there have not been any so far.

He said police will ensure that the nomination and the voting processes will be smooth, especially on safety and traffic aspects.