Johor Pakatan lauds state’s allocation in Budget 2020

JOHOR BARU, Oct 13 — The Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) today welcomed federal allocations for the state according to Budget 2020 that Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng presented in Parliament on Friday.

In a joint statement announced by Johor PH assistant information chief Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali, they expressed their gratitude for the allocation of RM85 million for the purpose of overcoming Johor's congestion issue along the Johor Causeway.

“The government is committed to opening 50 additional counters for motorcyclists and also immigration counters where highway concessionaire PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) operations will also be improved.

“We also welcome the government's decision to continue the Rapid Transit System Link (RTS) project between Johor Baru and Singapore as stated in the Budget 2020 speech.

“We believe that this decision will relieve the vast majority of Johoreans working in Singapore who are estimated to reach 300,000 daily,” said Sheikh Umar in the statement today.

The joint statement was signed by Johor PH chairman and Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, Johor PKR chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong.

in addition to that, Sheikh Umar said other items involving Johor included RM42 million for the construction of the Sungai Segget river treatment centre and an RM30 million allocation to enhance the state Department of Environment (DoE) and Chemistry Department especially when the state was particularly alarmed by the incidents of Sungai Kim Kim.

He also said RM95 million was allocated for improving the infrastructure and medical facilities such as in the Pontian Hospital.

“These commitments prove the government's concern on issues affecting the people of Johor,” said Sheikh Umar.

In his Budget 2020 speech on Friday, Lim said as part of a longer term solution to address the congestion at the Johor Causeway, the government intends to proceed with the RTS project. However, he did not elaborate on the matter.

Later that day, Transport Minister Anthony Loke was reported as saying further details about the Johor Baru and Singapore RTS project will be revealed within the next few weeks.