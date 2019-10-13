Johor DAP chief tells Opposition to be responsible, fight fairly

Liew Chin Tong speaks to reporters in Putrajaya April 24, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Malaysia needs a responsible Opposition to the Pakatan Harapan government that competea on policies instead of playing racial games through fake news, said Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong.

He said that instead of trying to erode the credibility and legitimacy of the ruling government through half-baked news without context, any parties aspiring to rule Malaysia must appeal to all ethnic groups.

“Pakatan will never be a more Malay party than Umno, or more Islamic than PAS or more Chinese than MCA or more Indian than MIC. It is also a party for all our friends and equal partners in Sabah and Sarawak,” Liew said during dialogue yesterday with residents of Kukup, Johor.

He added this is why PH is the political home for all Malaysians who believe in the power of moderation, Malaysian-ness and middle ground.

“Our most important concern is the well-being of every citizen. We are concerned about providing better jobs, better pay and better business opportunities, better quality education, and a general sense of a better future for everyone,” Liew said.

He also broached the subject of the Tanjung Piai by-election on November 16, saying that it will not be easy for PH.

“Let us be honest here. The Tanjung Piai by-election is not going to be easy for Pakatan Harapan. Yet it is important for us Malaysians to defend the government from being destroyed by some irresponsible forces weaponising race for politics, which would tear our society apart.

“The Opposition, namely the PAS-Umno alliance, has no serious ideas or plans for the people except to harp on extreme racial and religious anxieties. They are not interested to compete with the government on the public policy front,” Liew said.

Citing the Budget 2020 recently tabled by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in Parliament on Friday, he said the PAS-Umno alliance has no policy thinking and made no effort at all to debate public policy rationally.

“Budget 2020 has shown that it will not only stimulate the economy but also create jobs and improve well-being. However the PAS-Umno alliance can’t even produce a simple alternative budget.

“This race-based alliance, also backed by MCA and MIC, is using race and religion as political weapons against the government,” Liew said.

He noted the illogical lies espoused by the Opposition, which he said contradict one another.

“Among the Malays, the PAS-Umno alliance perpetuates the myth that DAP, especially Lim Guan Eng and Lim Kit Siang, controls and subjugates the government. For the non-Malays, MCA and MIC propagate that DAP is controlled by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who puts the interests of the Malays above everyone else.

“If Malaysians swallow those lies, be prepared to see the return of Najib Razak’s rule by mid-term. Pakatan Harapan can either be a half-term government, or at least govern for two terms if it survives the attempt to split the coalition from the middle through racial mobilisation,” Liew said.

With Tanjung Piai set to be a tough fight for Pakatan, he said it has now come down to a choice between a better Malaysia, or that of the politics of hate.

“We must make a brave decision for the sake of all Malaysians, hence why we must defend the Pakatan Harapan government,” Liew urged.

The by-election’s nomination day has been set to November 2, with its early voting falling on November 12.