Yang di-Pertuan Agong receives Perlis award

ARAU, Oct 12 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was conferred the Darjah Kerabat Baginda Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail (DK) in conjunction with the 76th birthday of the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail today.

Also present were the Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid, Raja Muda Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

The declaration of the awards was made before Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin handed over the state awards and medals to 19 recipients in a ceremony which took place at Istana Arau today.

The award ceremony to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong would be held at a conferment on a date to be fixed later.

Kangar High Court Judge Abu Bakar Katar headed the list of 19 recipients and was awarded the Darjah Datuk Paduka Mahkota Perlis (DPMP) which carries the title of Datuk today.

Also conferred the same award was the Penang High Court Judge Datuk Rosilah Yop.

In addition, four individuals received the Darjah Datuk Setia Paduka Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail (DSPJ) while four others were conferred the Darjah Datuk Panglima Sirajuddin Jamalullail (DPSJ) with each carrying the title of Datuk.

The recipients of the DSPJ were Penang’s Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Innovation) Prof Ir Dr Abdul Rahman Mohamed, Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Regional Development Section director Ahmad Zamri Khairuddin, First Division Commander Major General Datuk Md Din Abu and Energy Commission former Chief Executive Officer Azhar Omar.

The recipients of the DPSJ were Penang’s USM Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic and International) Prof Dr Ahmad Farhan Mohd Sadullah, Malaysian Army Provost Marshal chief Brig Gen Mislan Anuar, Army Senior Officers Institute Commandant Major Gen Dr A. Endry Nixon and Army Headquarters Ordnance director Brig Gen Mohd Norbo Ismail.

Meanwhile, two people received the Darjah Setia Mahkota Perlis (SMP), namely, Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (TFH), Kangar director Dr Othman Warijo and Election Commission (EC) Legal Adviser Azizan Md Arshad.

Six recipients were awarded Darjah Seri Sirajuddin Perlis (SSP), including Perlis Royal Customs Department director Wan Nor Wan Mamat and Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) Assistant Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Harshita Aini Haroon.

The sole recipient of the Pingat Mahkota Perlis (PMP) was Syarikat Tyremart (Brunei Darussalam) Chief Executive Officer Tiew Ching Tiong.

A total 179 recipients of other awards would receive their awards during a ceremony to be held later. — Bernama