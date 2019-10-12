Sarawak aims for better connectivity under 12MP, says CM

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the 12MP to be implemented from 2021 until 2025, would be an important period for Sarawak as better connectivity was the key to the successful economic transformation. — Bernama pic

MIRI, Oct 12 — Sarawak will aggressively pursue the construction of roads, bridges and communications infrastructure under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to ensure better connectivity in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the 12MP to be implemented from 2021 until 2025, would be an important period for Sarawak as better connectivity was the key to the successful economic transformation.

“We cannot hope to transform our economy if we don’t develop our roads and internet infrastructure, water and electricity supply as well as to upgrade our ports and the services,” he said at the parade in conjunction with Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud 83rd birthday celebration held at the Miri Stadium this morning.

Abang Johari said Sarawak must be well-connected by roads and the internet infrastructure must be supported by 5G services to enable the state to transform its economy.

In addition, he said, Sarawak would transform the agriculture sector by using the latest technology and smart practices with the ultimate aim of making Sarawak a major food exporter by 2030.

He said the use of Internet of Things (IoT) to develop precision farming was fast emerging to optimise production.

Apart from agriculture, Sarawak would also strengthen the state’s tourism and services by focusing on various industries such as healthcare, culture and nature, he said.

“For this, the state government is studying the possibility of enhancing its air connectivity,” he said.

He added that as for its economic growth for 2019, the state government projected the growth to be between 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent, supported by an improved trade performance in the first seven months of this year.

Today’s parade witnessed more than 4,000 participants involving over 100 contingents from various government department and agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), uniformed units and secondary schools’ students from across the state. — Bernama