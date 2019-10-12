Negri Sembilan MB: Budget 2020 comprehensive, designed for the well-being of the people

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said the announcement of various incentives showed the Government’s concern, especially for those in need, as well as highlighting efforts to rebuild the country. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Oct 12 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has described Budget 2020 tabled in Parliament yesterday as a comprehensive Budget covering all sectors of society.

He said the announcement of various incentives showed the Government’s concern, especially for those in need, as well as highlighting efforts to rebuild the country.

“It covers farmers, fishermen, as well as those residing in Felda, Risda, Felcra, all of them will benefit from the Budget. Not to forget those in villages, towns and rural areas, all will benefit, and most importantly, the civil servants will also benefit.

“Education also seems to be at the forefront of the Budget and we see this as a comprehensive Budget whereby those who are in need are given priority with higher incentives, while the number of recipients has also increased,” he said in a statement here last night.

The Mentri Besar said that the Budget themed ‘Driving Growth and Equitable Outcomes Towards Shared Prosperity,’ was not only designed for the well-being of the people but also to drive the country’s economic growth.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the Negri Sembilan Budget set to be tabled on Nov 22 would focus on economic development, as well as various other incentives that could help drive the state’s growth.

“For example, incentives that will further develop our entrepreneurs, while helping the target groups.

These are among the incentives we will be thinking about, and I hope it will help ease the burden of the people,” he said, adding that the government was committed to reducing the cost of living of the people in the state. — Bernama