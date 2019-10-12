EPF looks forward to proper resolution on reduction of PLUS highway toll charges

EPF CEO Tunku Alizakri Alias in a statement yesterday said the EPF would discuss the matter with the government and Khazanah Nasional Bhd as soon as possible to ensure that their members’ interest was protected.— Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) said it has taken note of the government’s announcement on PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) at the tabling of the 2020 Budget as well as the decision to reduce average toll charges by 18 per cent across all PLUS highways.

Chief executive officer Tunku Alizakri Alias in a statement yesterday said the EPF would discuss the matter with the government and Khazanah Nasional Bhd as soon as possible to ensure that their members’ interest was protected.

“We are glad that this long-running matter will soon come to a satisfactory conclusion that takes into account our concerns while recognising the actual worth of this asset, and we would like to reassure our members that the EPF will not let go of PLUS for anything less than fair value.

“PLUS has contributed significantly to the EPF through financial returns as well as social benefits in the form of safe, convenient and comfortable highways for our members and Malaysians in general,” he added.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng tabled the 2020 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday. — Bernama