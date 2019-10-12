Budget 2020’s progress should be continually monitored, says Mustapa

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said Budget 2020 was holistic, encompassing the future, digitalisation and the Industrial Revolution 4.0, among others. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Budget 2020 is expected to raise confidence towards Malaysia’s economy, but needs to be continually monitored to ensure its effectiveness.

As such, the chairman of the Special Parliamentary Select Committee on the Budget and Jeli member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the progress of development and government revenue needs to be reviewed every six months.

“The people should be kept informed as to what has been achieved from the aspect of expenditure, particularly development and revenue,” he told Bernama after the “Ruang Bicara” programme at Wisma Bernama here last night.

Mustapa said Budget 2020 was holistic, encompassing the future, digitalisation and the Industrial Revolution 4.0, among others.

He said many had expected the government to possibly reduce spending in Budget 2020 following the current challenging conditions.

“But, the government has still been able to increase spending, not being dogmatic and continuing to spend. So, as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said, many are happy. The government, must however, improve communications and provide clarification to the people on policies implemented,” Mustapa added.

In tabling the Budget in Parliament yesterday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government needed RM297 billion as total expenditure for 2020, a rise of RM19.5 billion when compared to RM277.5 billion for last year.

Lim said the figure did not include contingent savings of RM2 billion.

The Budget 2020 has RM241 billion allocated for operational expenses and RM56 billion as development expenditure.

Government revenue is projected to reach RM244.5 billion next year, an increase of RM11.2 billion compared to 2019, and not taking on board the special dividend from Petronas of RM30 billion. — Bernama