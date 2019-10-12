Agong: Address limited employment opportunities for university graduates

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah speaking at the opening of the 16th UniKL convocation ceremony at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) in Putrajaya October 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 12 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today called on the government to pay attention to issues pertaining to limited job employment for graduates of higher learning institutions. Sultan Abdullah, who is also the Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) chancellor said, although various measures had been taken by the government to generate the nation’s economy, the limited employment opportunity issue was still a worthy agenda.

His Majesty added this matter if not contained would result in a loss to the country and a waste of government’s investment in higher education.

“I am of the opinion that the country should create an economic sector that opens up a highly-skilled employment opportunity. In addition, positive action should be taken to reduce the number of unskilled foreign workers, especially in the service sector.”

The King was speaking at the opening of the 16th UniKL convocation ceremony at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today.

Touching on the 2020 Budget which was tabled yesterday, Al-Sultan Abdullah advised graduates to seize the opportunities through various incentives announced such as graduate incentives, incentives to return to work, and incentives to employers to hire local workers.

“As an older person, I advise future graduates’ children not to be too picky about their jobs. Don’t be too choosy, otherwise, you will be left out.

“The choosy attitude will cause one to lose the opportunity to gain knowledge and living remuneration, as well as to spend time choosing (jobs) and loafing around, said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

His Majesty also hoped the UniKL graduates would remove the stigma of being lazy in themselves instead instil a sense of ‘hungry to gain experience and work’.

A total of 6, 083 students received degrees, diplomas and certificates at the convocation today.

At the convocation, the Agong also conferred an Honorary Doctorate of Management to the former French Prime Minister Jean-March Ayrault in recognition of his outstanding contributions to France-Asean relationships.

In his acceptance speech, Ayrault said: “This is a symbol of good relations between France and Malaysia and UniKL is a beautiful bridge between both nations. — Bernama