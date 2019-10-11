Price of RON97 increases seven sen, RON95 and diesel unchanged

A man pumps fuel into his motorcycle at a petrol station in Puchong Permai December 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The retail price of RON97 petrol will increase seven sen to RM2.67 a litre while the prices of RON95 and diesel remain unchanged at RM2.08 and RM2.18 a litre, effective at midnight tonight until October 18.

In a statement issued today, the Finance Ministry said based on calculations according to the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), the retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel for the same period should be RM2.37 and RM2.27 per litre.

“This shows an increase from last week of the retail price of RON95 petrol which is RM2.30 per litre, while a decrease in the price of diesel which is RM2.34 per litre.

It said the retail prices for both products will remain at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, in line with the decision by the government to stabilise retail prices for petroleum products for the benefit of the people.

The statement also said with these prices, the estimated subsidy which have to be borne by the government for the period Oct 12 until 18 was RM112.64 million. — Bernama