Penang CM hopes Putrajaya grants RM10b allocation for state in Budget 2020

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 11 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state is hoping that the federal government will approve an allocation of RM10 billion to fund its Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) under Budget 2020, along with funding for almost RM1 billion worth of infrastructure projects in the state.

He said this includes the flood mitigation projects and road upgrading works.

Chow said one of Putrajaya’s main focus should be the six public hospitals in Penang that are congested and has to be addressed.

“For example, the Sungai Bakap Hospital in South Seberang Perai is over 100-years-old so it is time to be given an upgrade,” he said.

He said the construction of a multi-storey block in the Seberang Jaya Hospital was delayed for half a year.

“It is time for the federal government to upgrade and expand all of these hospitals,” he said.

Chow added that the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) has also prepared a piece of land to build a new government hospital in Batu Kawan.

The state government is also serious about resolving flooding issues in the state with plans to implement RM250 million worth of flood mitigation projects in Seberang Perai.

It was in the state’s wishlist for Budget 2020 to obtain funding for flood mitigation projects in North Seberang Perai (RM35 million), Central Seberang Perai (RM165million) and in the Free Industrial Zone in Perai (RM50 million).

The state also hopes to get funding for its plans to switch all street lights in Seberang Perai to LED lights, which will cost about RM40 million.

Chow’s plans for 2020 include more infrastructure upgrades for the mainland, with plans to seek a traffic dispersal system for three locations — Juru, Seberang Jaya and Sungai Dua.

Chow said a feasibility study will be conducted on the construction of an interchange in Bandar Cassia, Batu Kawan, with the state also looking at a long-term solution to disperse the traffic at the Juru Interchange.

Other than these projects, the Penang’s Public Works Department (PWD) has various projects planned in all five districts of the state.

PWD is applying for a development budget of RM24.1 million to upgrade roads and repair government buildings in all five districts in the state.

As for projects on the island, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has applied for about RM471 million in funding from the federal government for various projects all around the island.

These projects include the upgrading and maintenance of roads under MBPP’s jurisdictions and upgrading of parks and community halls.

To note are proposals to upgrade the Batu Ferringhi stretch to improve amenities for tourists, especially along the night stalls along the road, the construction of an ecodeck along Tanjung Bungah and improvement of traffic dispersal systems especially around the Komtar area.