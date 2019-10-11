Opposition bloc says ‘concerned’ over political interference after LTTE arrests

Opposition Chief Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob voiced his bloc’s concern over possible political interference based on the Bagan MP’s statement. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The Opposition bloc have collectively voiced their concern over Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s statement where he gave assurances that no more DAP leaders will be arrested for alleged links to defunct terror group the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Speaking at a joint press conference at the sidelines of Parliament today, Opposition Chief Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob voiced his bloc’s concern over possible political interference based on the Bagan MP’s statement.

“We are very concerned when a DAP representative, which is Lim Guan Eng made a statement saying that he has received assurances from the police that there will be no further arrests (on DAP leaders) after this.

“This is interference, political interference and an intimidation of the police because it came from a minister.

“I hope the police will not feel under pressure and be worried over the statement because I believe that the public is standing behind the police on matters of national security,” said Ismail Sabri.

Yesterday, Lim said that he was “informed” that even though more people will be arrested over their alleged links to LTTE, no DAP leaders or elected official will be “targeted”.

The Bera MP also called upon Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas not to be biased once the police investigations is completed and to take proper action against those involved with the former Sri Lankan separatist organisation.

He claimed that previously Thomas had behaved in a biased manner towards certain cases and demanded that the AG behave in a fair manner before making any decisions.

“We hope that after the investigation papers is completed and submitted to the AG’s office, the AG will make a fair and unbiased decision. We hope the AG will take action on this issue as it can threaten national security.

“The opposition supports the police and hope that the police will conduct its investigation without fear and even investigate high ranking government officials including ministers, deputy chief ministers and chief ministers,” he added.

Ismail Sabri also stressed that the calls for the police to investigate the matter without fear or favour has nothing to do with race, religion or politics but it is purely a security issue.

His words were echoed by MIC’s Tapah MP Datuk Seri M Saravanan who was at the press conference pointed out that those who are guilty should be charged under the law.

“Those who are guilty are guilty, and those who are not guilty should not be victimised. If there is evidence (of wrongdoing), we must follow the law,” he said.

Other opposition party representatives including PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and GPS’ Datuk Rohani Abdul Karim said that they fully support the police’s investigation.