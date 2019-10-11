Kota Damansara private school student dies after freak accident involving glass door

The police said statements from three of the victim’s friends, who were with him at the time of the incident, will be taken soon. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — A 15-year-old student died after he was pierced in the neck with a broken glass door at a private school in Kota Damansara, near here today.

Petaling Jaya Police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said in the 1pm incident, Lee Jin Hong was said to have pushed his classroom’s glass door which caused it to shatter and the splinter pierced his neck.

“The body was taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital and the case has been classified as sudden death for moment,” he said when contacted.

Statements from three of the victim’s friends, who were with him at the time of the incident, will be taken soon, he added. — Bernama