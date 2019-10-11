DAP’s Ramasamy mulls suing PAS MP who accused him of racial incitement

Ramasamy asked Mohd Khairuddin why he did not question fugitive preacher Dr Zakir Naik for instigating interreligious feuds in Malaysia. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 11 — Penang DAP lawmaker P. Ramasamy has instructed his lawyer to look into suing PAS MP Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali for libel in alleging involvement with the defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The Penang deputy chief minister II accused the Kuala Nerus MP of defamation in a statement by claiming Ramasamy had incited racial tensions.

“My lawyer will go through it, I will sue him for defamation,” he told reporters at his office today.

Mohd Khairuddin issued a statement earlier today calling for the police to arrest Ramasamy and listed 20 reasons to justify the move.

The Islamist politician claimed the Perai assemblyman’s numerous statements since 2014 were incitement towards racial tensions.

In response, Ramasamy asked Mohd Khairuddin why he did not question fugitive preacher Dr Zakir Naik for instigating interreligious feuds in Malaysia.

“He has given 20 reasons why I should be arrested, I also have 20 reasons why Dr Zakir Naik should be arrested,” Ramasamy said.

He added that he stands by all of the statements he has made and published.

“If the authorities believe there is any truth in the PAS leader’s accusations, they can come to arrest me,” Ramasamy said.

He then called on the police to investigate PAS for colluding with Dr Zakir and allegedly receiving illicit funds from scandal-riddled 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“Did he also get kickbacks from 1MDB?” Ramasamy asked, referring to Mohd Khairuddin.

The DAP leader refuted claims that he supported a revival of the LTTE, saying the group was destroyed in 2009 with the end of the 26-year Sri Lankan civil war.

“Why would anyone want to keep it alive or bring it back? This is ridiculous,” Ramasamy said.

Federal police arrested two DAP state lawmakers yesterday under a security law that allows for preventive detention, purportedly over their attendance of an alleged LTTE “Heroes Day” celebration in Melaka on November 28, 2018.

Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter-terrorism Division principal assistant director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay claimed Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan, who is also a Melaka state executive councilor, and Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaren had “delivered speeches that contained elements that showed support towards the LTTE” and had also allegedly distributed materials related to the group.

The duo was among five other suspects nabbed in Malaysia for allegedly promoting, supporting and sourcing funds meant for the LTTE.

Following this, Opposition politicians have called for Ramasamy and Bagan Dalam assemblyman Satees Muniandy to also be arrested.

Both Ramasamy and Satees said they were not contacted by the police in these two days.

Satees said they had cooperated and given their statements to the police over allegations of their involvement with LTTE.

“If at all, they want to investigate, I don’t understand what’s the need for arrest,” he said.

He said the police had recorded statements from him thrice.