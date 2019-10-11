Budget 2020: PM says many people happy, ‘almost everybody got something’

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad receives a copy of Budget 2020 from Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in Parliament October 11, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — With something for everyone, Budget 2020 is certain to make almost everyone happy, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He told a press conference after the tabling of the Budget in Parliament that this is also a reflection that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration is a capable government in light of the extra funding being granted across the board.

“The rakyat... many people are happy. Almost everybody got something,” said Dr Mahathir when asked if next year’s Budget can change Putrajaya’s decreasing popularity among the public.

“Many had the opinion that the PH administration is inexperienced and could not administer the country well, but as we heard in the speech earlier, extra funding is being allocated to all parties. This shows that we have a strong financial position.

“And we have no non-performing loans. So I am of the opinion that the finance minister has prepared a Budget reflecting the strength of the national administration.”

Furthermore, he backed his claim over Malaysia’s projected growth to 4.8 per cent next year from 4.7 per cent this year.

At the same time, he also acknowledged that this year a larger allocation has been made for Sabah and Sarawak.