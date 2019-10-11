Budget 2020 focus to benefit Penang, says chief minister

Chow said the state government will look through the Budget 2020 carefully and will take positive steps to ensure the state receives its full benefits. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 11 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Budget 2020 will benefit Penang through its various incentives and programmes in terms of attracting investors, a focus on vocational training and digital transformation.

The Penang lawmaker said the allocation of 50 per cent tourism tax to respective states will also give Penang’s tourism sector a boost.

“The Budget provides incentives for foreign direct investments that will indirectly benefit Penang as we will be able to attract more investors and create more job opportunities,” he said in an immediate response to the tabling of the Budget 2020 by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today.

He said the special focus on technical and vocational training is timely to create a more skilled workforce which is what Penang highly needs.

“The RM100 million allocation for cable cars in Penang Hill is welcomed,” he said.

He said the focus on digital transformation for 5G services will also benefit Penang, he added.

As for the reduction of toll rates for the Penang Second Bridge from RM8.50 to RM7, Chow said this will encourage more users to use the second bridge.

“It will reduce traffic congestion on the first bridge,” he said.

