After arrests, PAS tells Bukit Aman to probe DAP for possible terror ties

Kamaruzaman said PAS is concerned that more in DAP may have ties with the now defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — PAS wants the police to investigate DAP for any possible ties to defunct Sri Lankan terror group, Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Its information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad said the Islamist party is concerned that more in DAP may be involved than the ruling party’s two assemblymen who were arrested under a controversial security law yesterday.

“PAS is consistent on its anti-terror policies and opposes any ties to any terror groups that can destroy our national peace and harmony. It is even more dangerous because those suspected of being directly involved (with LTTE) are members of the ruling political party.

“PAS firmly demands that the police investigate the DAP party and all who are involved to see if there are any elements of sponsorship and involvement with the terror group,” Kamaruzaman said in a statement today.

Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan, who is also a Melaka state executive councillor and Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaren were among seven people taken in by federal police yesterday under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

Sosma, which is one of several laws that replaced the dreaded Internal Security Act 1960, allows for detentions without trial up to 28 days.

In a separate statement, Islamist party’s vice president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man condemned DAP’s Klang MP Charles Santiago for criticising the arrest and calling the police action a waste of time.

Tuan Ibrahim said the government should not compromise with any group that has ties with terror organisations.

“Let the police conduct their duty without interference from any parties. It is obvious that the arrest was made after concrete information on their involvement with LTTE.

“Previously PAS has already voiced its stand for the police to investigate Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy because he was photographed with the leaders of the terrorist organisation LTTE,” the Kubang Kerian MP said.

A number of Pakatan Harapan leaders, apart from Charles, have also condemned the arrest under Sosma, reminding the government of the coalition’s electoral pledge to repeal the law.

Veteran DAP MP Lim Kit Siang today reiterated in a statement that his party abhors violence and terrorism and urged for the release of the Sosma seven if they were not to be charged in court.