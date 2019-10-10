Youth who threatened JB city council parking wardens caught on same day

The suspect was earlier involved in an altercation involving two MBJB parking wardens outside the hotel after he was issued a parking summons on the same day. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 10 — Police arrested a 23-year-old man and seized a machete less than two hours after he allegedly assaulted two Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) parking wardens outside a hotel in Jalan Permas 10/9 in Bandar Baru Permas Jaya here on Tuesday.

A police team from the Permas Jaya sector patrol unit was informed about the incident where they later went to the hotel where the suspect’s red Nissan Fairlady sports car was parked outside at 12.15pm.

A source familiar with the arrest said the team then checked the hotel and found the car’s owner. A search of the vehicle revealed a 53cm machete on the driver’s seat.

“The police team then immediately arrested the suspect who hails from Taman Scientex in Pasir Gudang where he was brought to the Permas Jaya police station,” said the source to Malay Mail today.

It was learnt that the suspect was earlier involved in an altercation involving two MBJB parking wardens outside the hotel after he was issued a parking summons on the same day.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect, who was upset with the parking summons, had also entered the MBJB parking enforcement office along Jalan Permas 10 at Bandar Baru Permas Jaya where he caused a commotion.

“The suspect then verbally threatened the warden for issuing the parking summons and demanded to know who issued another summons on his car the week prior to the recent one.

“The suspect threatened to abduct the said warden and put him in a van before throwing him in a mining pool,” said the source, adding that the suspect is currently under police custody and has been remanded pending investigations.

Police have initiated investigations under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing the MBJB personnel from discharging their public duties and also Section 6 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 for possession of the machete.