MACC chief: Monday’s compound notice list not exhaustive, only focused on big sums

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya addresses a press conference in Putrajaya October 7, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The list involving 80 individuals and entities served compound notices related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on Monday is for those believed to have received RM500,000 and more from the scandal-plagued sovereign wealth fund.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said it is not exhaustive.

“The MACC’s approach is to give priority to higher sums. The criteria is the sum and not other matters,” she said in a statement today in response to claims that the MACC had dropped Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin from the list issued on Monday.

“This commission will take action in an orderly and structured manner to get back 1MDB money, which belongs to the people, in stages without favouring anyone,” she said.

The compound notices were issued under Section 92(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001).

Those on the list, which included component parties of the Barisan Nasional, have been given two weeks to return the money they received.

The Barisan Nasional (BN)) was defeated by the Pakatan Harapan coalition in the 14th general election (GE14) in May last year.

The entity that received the highest amount, RM134 million, was Solar Shine Sdn Bhd while for individuals, it was former CIMB chairman Datuk Seri Nazir Razak, who received RM25.7 million.

Nazir is also the brother of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and BN chairman before the ruling coalition lost the GE14. Najib was also the finance minister then.

Najib is facing a slew of corruption and money laundering charges related to 1MDB. — Bernama