Bukit Aman: Melaka, Negri Sembilan DAP reps among seven suspects nabbed over alleged support for Tamil Tigers

Principal assistant director of the Counter-Terrorism Division (E8) of the Special Branch Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay addresses a press conference at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur October 10, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Seven suspects, including two state lawmakers from Melaka and Negri Sembilan, were arrested by Bukit Aman counterterrorism operatives today for their alleged involvement in promoting, supporting and sourcing funds meant for the now-defunct terror group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter-terrorism Division (E8) principal assistant director, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, confirmed during a press conference today that the two assemblymen were arrested for participating in an LTTE “Heroes Day” celebration in Melaka last year.

“They attended the celebration on November 28 last year and delivered speeches that contained elements that showed support towards LTTE.

“Both of them were also found to have leaflets and had distributed material at the event last year that were related to LTTE,” he said.

Ayob said the remaining five suspects were arrested at locations within the capital, Rawang and Sungai Buloh in Selangor, Sungai Siput in Perak, and Kulim Kedah.

Among those nabbed by counterterrorism personnel was a 28-year-old man who organised the annual “Heroes Day” celebration in Kuala Lumpur and works as a secondhand items seller in Rawang.

“This suspect was also convicted for an offence where he was found to have injured a Sri Lankan High Commissioner at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on September 4, and was previously fined RM10,000,” said Ayob.

Malay Mail today reported Penang Deputy Chief Minister P. Ramasamy as confirming the arrests of two DAP state lawmakers, G. Saminathan, a Melaka state executive councillor, and Negri Sembilan assemblyman P. Gunasekaren.

