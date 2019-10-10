Arrest DAP’s Ramasamy as well, PAS MP tells cops

P. Ramasamy speaks to the press in George Town October 2, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Following the arrest of two DAP state lawmakers for alleged ties with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), PAS leader Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali At-Takiri has now called for the arrest of the Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy over his alleged involvement with the defunct group.

In a lengthy statement issued today, the Kuala Nerus MP urged authorities to also take action against Ramasamy, not only for his supposed ties with the LTTE, but for allegedly inciting racial tension through his speeches and past statements.

“I welcome the action of the police to arrest the Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaran and the Gadded Adun who is also an exco member of the Melaka state government G. Saminathan under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

“However, I am of the view that it is more important that they arrest the Perai Adun, who is Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy,” read his statement.

The PAS central leadership committee member then cited numerous public statements previously made by Ramasamy, some dating back to 2014, which Mohd Khairuddin claimed proved that the deputy chief minister had supposedly made controversial statements that could incite racial tensions.

Among the examples cited by the PAS leader included online articles, Facebook posts and news reports quoting Ramasamy.

These included the latter’s comments on the general plight of the Indian community, how the community is supposedly exploited by the government, the challenges it faced with employment, tertiary education opportunities, and when intending to erect places of worship and organise cultural activities.

Other comments compiled by Mohd Khairuddin included Ramasamy’s statements related to the introduction of khat in the education syllabus and how judicial decisions had always sided with the Malays.

The PAS MP also included Ramasamy’s claims that subtle Islamisation was happening among primary school students, and how the deputy chief minister had supposedly rallied non-Muslims political leaders to challenge Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s stance on the Dr Zakir Nik issue, as inciting racial tension.

“These statements of P. Ramasamy have spread far and wide and are accessible and readable by all Malaysians across the globe, readers who can then be influenced by him after taking into consideration his position as the deputy chief minister and as a member of DAP’s central executive committee, including his position as a former professor,” read his statement.

Mohd Khairuddin then urged authorities to take action against Ramasamy for issuing statements tantamount to public mischief under Section 505 of the Penal Code, an offence that carries a punishment of a maximum two-year imprisonment and a fine.

This comes following the announcement by Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter-terrorism Division (E8) principal assistant director, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, who confirmed that Melaka and Negri Sembilan assemblymen were arrested for participating in an LTTE “Heroes Day” celebration in Melaka on November 28, 2018.

Ayob Khan had said that the two allegedly “delivered speeches that contained elements that showed support towards the LTTE” and had also allegedly distributed materials related to the group.

The political duo was among five other suspects nabbed in Malaysia for allegedly promoting, supporting and sourcing funds meant for the LTTE.