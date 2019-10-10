Anwar visits family of late BJ Habibie

BJ Habibie died at the age of 83 at the Gatot Subroto Army Hospital (RSPAD) in Central Jakarta due to various health problems. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Oct 10 — PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visited the family of the late former Indonesian president, Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie (BJ Habibie) at the family residence in Patra Kuningan here last night.

Anwar, who arrived at 8pm was welcomed by BJ Habibie’s sons — Akbar Habibie and Thareq Kemal Habibie. The Port Dickson MP also was seen mingling with the crowd who had attended a tahlil ceremony at the residence.

Anwar also conveyed his apologies to the family for not being able to attend the funeral on Sept 12.

BJ Habibie died at the age of 83 at the Gatot Subroto Army Hospital (RSPAD) in Central Jakarta due to various health problems faced on Sept 11.

BJ Habibie, 83, was Indonesia's third president, succeeding President Soeharto and held the post from May 21, 1998, to Oct 20, 1999.

Speaking to reporters later, Anwar shared his fond memories and friendship with BJ Habibie, saying that both Malaysia and Indonesia’s ties need to be further strengthened through close relations among both nations’ leaders.

“Close relationships among the leaders is necessary, and many of the issues (affecting Malaysia and Indonesia) can be resolved,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail had paid her last respects to BJ Habibie and had attended the funeral at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta.

She also conveyed Malaysians’ condolences to the family. — Bernama