Ex-Umno minister Salleh’s application proves PKR attractive, says DPM

Dr Wan Azizah said PKR has yet to decide on the former communications and multimedia minister’s membership bid. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak’s application to join PKR shows the party is attractive, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

Dr Wan Azizah who also chairs the PKR advisory council added that the party has yet to decide on the former communications and multimedia minister’s membership bid.

“This shows that PKR is attractive, because of the reasons he said he wanted to join.

“We will consider the application but we have to deliberate as everyone has their own sensitivities,” she told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

Salleh who was part of a mass exodus out of Sabah Umno last December wrote on his blog last Sunday that he was applying to enter PKR because it is a multiracial party that reflects his political views.

He added that the party’s progressive politics is what is needed to save Malaysia from extremism.

Perak PKR chair Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak who is also political secretary to party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, believes Salleh’s experience and leadership can help strengthen the party in Sabah.

However, not all in PKR are in favour of Salleh’s entry due to his past connection to the Najib administration.

Sabah PKR deputy chairman Datuk Mustafa Sakmud was reported by Malaysiakini saying yesterday that Salleh had been a “staunch supporter” of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.