Tabung Haji sets Nov 1 deadline for inactive depositors to activate accounts

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has set November 1, 2019, as the deadline for inactive depositors to activate their respective accounts to avoid the risk of losing their benefits as TH active account depositors.

According to a statement today, TH has identified over 700,000 TH depositor accounts (as of the end of August 2019) involving a total of RM60.4 million in deposits that had not conducted any transaction for more than seven consecutive years since 2012.

“Accounts that remain inactive after Nov 1, 2019, will be transferred to a dormant (inactive) account group and those accounts will no longer receive the benefit as TH active account depositors.

“However, the amount transferred to the dormant account can still be claimed and paid to the TH depositors under the provisions of section 23 (2) of the Tabung Haji Act 1995,” it said.

TH said depositors can activate their accounts by making at least one savings or money withdrawal transaction.

This can be done at any TH branch, counter (uniteller), or online transaction with any TH strategic partner of Bank Islam, Bank Rakyat, Maybank and CIMB nationwide.

It said depositors could also check the status of their accounts on these channels with just their identification cards.

“Every year, TH will remind depositors to keep their account status up to date, as well as to update personal data such as an address, phone number and the naming of next-of-kin to facilitate TH to contact their depositors or next-of-kin for the purpose of sending pilgrimage offer letter and account management,” it said.

For any questions regarding inactive accounts or any TH services, the public can call customer service at 03-6207 1919. — Bernama