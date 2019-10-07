Sabah PKR leaders unsettled by former Umno minister Salleh’s bid for entry

Salleh had initially denied joining PKR when asked during a Malaysia Day event in Kota Belud. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — PKR leaders in Sabah have expressed their concerns over former Umno minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak’s application to join the party.

The Star reported a party insider as saying the former federal minister’s background does not augur well for PKR.

“Sabah PKR has seen many leadership crises in the past, and Salleh could create a fresh problem,” said the insider.

Sabah PKR chairman and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew has remained tight-lipped about Salleh’s application, only saying it would be examined.

Similarly, Sabah PKR election director Mohd Amin Abdul Mem was reported by New Straits Times as saying the central party ought to seek state and division leaders’ views before approving the application.

“Party leaders should be firm and cautious with the entry of former Umno leaders, especially those involved in the mass exodus in December last year.

“I am of the opinion that Sabah PKR is on the right track to champion the reform agenda and political transformation for the good of the people,” he said.

Amin noted that although Parti Warisan Sabah has seen an influx of former Opposition leaders, PKR Sabah has so far not accepted them to preserve the party’s integrity.

“We need genuine leaders and fighters, who understand the idealism and reformist struggle to defend the people, fight corruption and injustice, rather than warriors who care only about their political interests and survival,” he said.

Salleh, formerly the communications and multimedia minister, revealed in a blogpost last week that he applied to join PKR as the party reflected progressive multiracial politics which emphasises stability and moderation.

He had initially denied joining PKR when asked during a Malaysia Day event in Kota Belud.

Having left Umno as part of the mass exodus late last year, he initially attempted to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia when it expanded to Sabah in April, but was rejected.