Cops detain two men to assist investigations into Penang drive-by shooting

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 7 — Two men, who witnessed the drive-by shooting of a 26-year-old early yesterday, have been detained to assist investigations into the case.

Penang police chief Datuk T. Narenasagaran said the men, aged 26 and 29, are friends of the victim who was reportedly in a stable condition at the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

“We don’t know the motive behind the shooting yet, the person who was shot had a previous drug conviction,” he said.

He added that no bullet casings were found at the scene of the incident.

“A revolver could have been used as it doesn’t leave bullet casings. If the perpetrator had used a semi-automatic gun, we would have found bullet casings at the scene,” he said.

It is learnt that the police are considering several motives including links to triads, drugs or a possible case of revenge.

In the 2am incident yesterday, four friends were chatting outside an apartment in Taman Inderawasih, Perai when a silver Proton Waja sped past them.

The same car reportedly sped by them again so one of the men decided to pursue the car on a motorcycle.

The victim also gave chase on his motorcycle but were not able to catch the Proton Waja when another car, a Perodua Myvi, suddenly intercepted them.

A man in the front passenger seat of the Perodua Myvi suddenly fired two shots in the victim’s direction.

Narenasagaran said the number plates used by both cars were fake as they were found to be registered to motorcycles.