Adolescent elephant found dead near Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing

KOTA TINGGI, Oct 6 — An adolescent female elephant was found dead about 50 metres away from the 13th mile stretch of Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing here today.

Johor Wildlife and National Parks Department director Salman Saaban said the elephant, estimated to be six years old, was found at about noon by department officers acting on information received from the public.

Based on investigations, the department believed that the elephant had been knocked down by a vehicle between 8and 9pm on Friday, and that the animal later made its way into a forested area not far from the road, thereafter succumbing to injuries sustained, said Salman in a statement.

The animal is believed to have died last night based on the wounds on its body and the state of its decomposition.

Salman said the elephant belonged to the ‘Gajah Panti’ herd estimated to comprise about 30 to 40 elephants which constantly cross Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing, particularly at night.

Records showed that five accident cases involving the elephants, resulting in one dead animal, occurred last year along the same stretch of road, he said, adding that the department had already installed warning signages for motorists in 10 areas which see frequent crossings by the animals.

He advised the public to be watchful and cautious especially when travelling at night, to avoid running into wildlife. — Bernama