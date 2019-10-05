Shared Prosperity Vision: Target groups and bridging regions

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 ― In its Shared Prosperity Vision (SPV) roadmap to create a decent living standard for all Malaysians by 2030, the Pakatan Harapan government has identified nine priority groups for social-economic aid.
They are:
― The bottom 40 per cent of wage earners and those who are poor and economically vulnerable
― Communities in economic transition
― Indigenous communities
― Sabah and Sarawak Bumiputera
― People with disabilities
― Youth
― Women
― Children
― Senior citizens
The SPV also addresses the urban-rural development disparity and has come up with a regional economic distribution plan.
Below is the government’s identification and proposal for state-by-state development both in the peninsula and Borneo Malaysia.
Perlis
― Eco-tourism
― High-value agriculture
― Renewable energy
― Border and logistics economy
Kedah
― Border and logistics economy
― Eco-tourism and heritage tourism
― Modern agriculture and livestock
― Aerospace industry
Penang
― Logistics hub
― High-technology industry
― Heritage and tourism, with further focus on health tourism
― Technology centres of excellence
Perak
― Eco-tourism and health tourism
― High-technology fisheries and livestock
― Rural industries
― Creative industries hub
Selangor
― Manufacturing automotive and maintenance, repair, operations (MRO)
― Industry 4.0 hub and high-tech parks
― Ports and logistics
― Digital economy and disruptive technology
― Smart agriculture
Kuala Lumpur
― Asia tourism
― Regional financial hub
― Islamic financial tech hub 2.0
Putrajaya
― Federal government administrative centre
― Diplomatic hub
Negri Sembilan
― Eco-tourism and heritage tourism
― Malaysia Vision Valley
― Smart and high-value agriculture
Melaka
― Tourism, especially heritage tourism
― Halal hub
― Smart city
Johor
― Logistics and transshipment
― Eco-tourism and heritage tourism
― Educational hub
― Food crop hub
― Downstream petroleum-related activities
Pahang
― Eco-tourism
― Commodity economy and downstream products
― Modern mining
― Transportation and logistics hub
― High technology agriculture
Terengganu
― Commodity economy and downstream products
― Island and coastal tourism
― Coastal economy and fisheries
― Secondary educational hub
― Downstream petroleum processing
Kelantan
― Border and logistics economy
― Cultural and rural economy
― Heritage tourism, agro-tourism, eco-tourism
― Rural manufacturing industries
Sabah
― Island tourism
― Border economy
― Downstream petroleum processing
― Commodity economy and downstream products
― Aquaculture
― Fisheries
Sarawak
― Commodity economy and downstream products
― Petroleum and Liquid Natural Gas
― Eco-tourism
― High-technology agriculture and livestock
― Renewable energy