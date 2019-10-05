Shared Prosperity Vision: Target groups and bridging regions

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the launch of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 ― In its Shared Prosperity Vision (SPV) roadmap to create a decent living standard for all Malaysians by 2030, the Pakatan Harapan government has identified nine priority groups for social-economic aid.

They are:

― The bottom 40 per cent of wage earners and those who are poor and economically vulnerable

― Communities in economic transition

― Indigenous communities

― Sabah and Sarawak Bumiputera

― People with disabilities

― Youth

― Women

― Children

― Senior citizens

The SPV also addresses the urban-rural development disparity and has come up with a regional economic distribution plan.

Below is the government’s identification and proposal for state-by-state development both in the peninsula and Borneo Malaysia.

Perlis

― Eco-tourism

― High-value agriculture

― Renewable energy

― Border and logistics economy

Kedah

― Border and logistics economy

― Eco-tourism and heritage tourism

― Modern agriculture and livestock

― Aerospace industry

Penang

― Logistics hub

― High-technology industry

― Heritage and tourism, with further focus on health tourism

― Technology centres of excellence

Perak

― Eco-tourism and health tourism

― High-technology fisheries and livestock

― Rural industries

― Creative industries hub

Selangor

― Manufacturing automotive and maintenance, repair, operations (MRO)

― Industry 4.0 hub and high-tech parks

― Ports and logistics

― Digital economy and disruptive technology

― Smart agriculture

Kuala Lumpur

― Asia tourism

― Regional financial hub

― Islamic financial tech hub 2.0

Putrajaya

― Federal government administrative centre

― Diplomatic hub

Negri Sembilan

― Eco-tourism and heritage tourism

― Malaysia Vision Valley

― Smart and high-value agriculture

Melaka

― Tourism, especially heritage tourism

― Halal hub

― Smart city

Johor

― Logistics and transshipment

― Eco-tourism and heritage tourism

― Educational hub

― Food crop hub

― Downstream petroleum-related activities

Pahang

― Eco-tourism

― Commodity economy and downstream products

― Modern mining

― Transportation and logistics hub

― High technology agriculture

Terengganu

― Commodity economy and downstream products

― Island and coastal tourism

― Coastal economy and fisheries

― Secondary educational hub

― Downstream petroleum processing

Kelantan

― Border and logistics economy

― Cultural and rural economy

― Heritage tourism, agro-tourism, eco-tourism

― Rural manufacturing industries

Sabah

― Island tourism

― Border economy

― Downstream petroleum processing

― Commodity economy and downstream products

― Aquaculture

― Fisheries

Sarawak

― Commodity economy and downstream products

― Petroleum and Liquid Natural Gas

― Eco-tourism

― High-technology agriculture and livestock

― Renewable energy