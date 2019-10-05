Putrajaya: Development in Sabah, Sarawak will not affect NCR land

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the launch of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 ― The government will ensure any development taking place in Sabah and Sarawak will not violate native customary rights (NCR) land there.

Under the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB2030) launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here today, the government’s policies in handling polarity management must ensure sustainability for Sabahans and Sarawakians by taking into account matters agreed in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Among the main issues for this targeted group is the NCR, especially in ensuring any form of development does not affect its status.

“Besides this, access to roads, basic infrastructure, health care and quality education, especially for those in the interior parts of Sabah and Sarawak, must also be made a priority,” according to the WKB2030 document.

WKB2030 will also ensure the Orang Asli community's wellbeing is prioritised in government policies and initiatives so they can also enjoy the benefits of the country’s economic development.

This was because the Orang Asli community was still mired in poverty after being left out from mainstream education, skills training and entrepreneurship, the document says.

Polarity management involving the Orang Asli must be focused on efforts to raise their achievements in education, health care, access to public roads, infrastructure and decent amenities.

“The issuance of land ownership to the Orang Asli also must take into account their chances of being part of the development process and their right to preserve their culture and traditions,” the document stated.

The document further added that the Orang Asli land ownership issues must be given due attention, and effective policies introduced to overcome them.

Issues faced by communities in transition such as home ownership, access to basic amenities and quality education must also be dealt with, the document says.

The document stated that communities in transition were ones who easily affected by the effects of and they include communities who migrate from the estates, the urban poor and squatters groups as well as those from the rural areas as a result of urbanisation and industrialisation. ― Bernama