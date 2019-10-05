Ministers bank on young Malaysians to drive Shared Prosperity Vision forward

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali at the launch of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 ― The government is investing solidly in its youth to transform its Shared Prosperity Vision (SPV) 2030, the blueprint for Malaysians to progress all a whole and become rich together.

At the launch of the SPV today, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the introduction of the new blueprint was timely as the country transited from Vision 2020, the first modern roadmap drawn up in the 1990s to the next stage.

He added that Malaysia was also fortunate to have the same architect of Vision 2020 curate the next strategic steps forward.

“This is why Dr Mahathir curated a new vision. The vision of shared prosperity as the foundation of the country towards 2030.

“This will be a blueprint for the country to generate strong economic growth and create a shared wealth and prosperity of the country,” he said in his address at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

Azmin said that with cooperation from Malaysians, the government is confident that the SPV 2030 can be achieved by diversifying its economy.

He said the focus will be on high tech and high impact industries such as aerospace, digital economy and agriculture high technology.

At the same time, he said the government will also work to uphold good governance principles, improve transparency and accountability so that investor confidence in Malaysia will increase, bringing with it job opportunities in more innovative and new high-tech sectors.

“Of course, Malaysia's hopes are in the younger generation.

“The SPV 2030 will stimulate imagination, creativity and skills of the millennial generation to bring Malaysia to the land of industry excellence,” said Azmin.

He also gave his word that the government will not neglect or ignore its responsibility to defend the city, the community, low-income and poor villages.

“This vision guarantees they too will enjoy prosperity and wealth.

“It will drive sustainable economic growth and soaring to high-income economies as well as increase the purchasing power of the people,” he said.

With the implementation of the SPV 2030, the Pakatan Harapan coalition will use this as its affirmative commitment to address justice, racial equality, class, revenue and territory.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who was also present at the launch event also promised that the SPV will not leave anyone behind in the pursuit of wealth.

His remark appeared to address the recent concerns raised by certain Bumiputera groups that their community would be marginalised even as the government sought to bridge the disparity of all ethnic groups.

“The SPV 2030, one of its main focus will be to address the bottom 40.

“About 70 per cent of the B40 are made up of the Bumiputera,” said Muhyiddin who is also president of local think tank, Institut Masa Depan (MASA).

Muhyiddin said the think tank is entrusted to carry out research and ensure every layer of the community will be included in the SPV.

The SPV is launched to remedy the imbalance of the economic gap between the income, ethnic and territorial groups, and supply chain is narrowed down in a widening economic context.

The challenge is to address inequalities between income groups, ethnic, urban and rural communities, and supply chains, government sources said.

SPV 2030 is 10-year plan beginning 2021 that seeks to restructure the economy, bridge the huge disparity between the wealthy and the very poor.