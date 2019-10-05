High income youth, career women among focal points in Shared Prosperity Vision 2030

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the launch of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 ― Among the main issues involving youths as the nation’s future primary movers is the creation of high-income employment opportunities on par with their respective qualifications, skills and talents.

According to the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB2030) document launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here today, low income has rendered it difficult for youths to attain financial stability, a factor why they are unable to own homes despite the government’s best efforts to implement various home ownership programmes for this particular age group.

“Youths being the nation’s hope for the future must be equipped with knowledge and skills, and propelled further with their involvement in entrepreneurship. Moves to empower young people will be fortified to face socio-economic challenges through the creation of more jobs and business opportunities, especially through entrepreneurial activities and the availability of funds,” the document stated.

The WKB 2030 also highlighted the role of women in the nation’s development process, in which their participation would optimise the use of human resources, in the process contributing towards the country’s economic growth.

The government, according to the document, must also take a serious view of domestic violence cases by scrutinising the effectiveness of laws meant to protect the victims.

“Besides these, child care programmes must be fine-tuned to ensure women’s continued involvement in the job market is not affected by child care issues such as those faced by working mothers.

“A holistic approach to empower housewives and single mothers as the pillar of the family institution and as the mould for the future generation must be emphasised and applied in the government’s policy development process, strategies and initiatives,” it stated.

The WKB2030 also stressed the importance of dietary habit programmes for children to ensure the nation’s health policies are capable of handling health issues concerning this age group effectively.

Also, the implementation of government policies on child-related matters, according to the document, will need fine tuning where issues concerning documentation and birth certificates can be resolved to ensure children have access to education and health care.

Besides this, the WKB2030 document also called for close monitoring of home care and senior citizens community centres to safeguard their well being, besides ensuring they have enough savings for their twilight years. ― Bernama